F1's New Owners Want Every Race To Be Promoted Like The Super Bowl
The new owner of Formula One, Liberty Media, is planning an extreme overhaul of the sport which could see each of its Grand Prix become "the equivalent of the Super Bowl. " The Financial Times received word from a senior executive involved in F1 that the company wants each Grand Prix to be transformed into a week-long festival aimed at engaging spectators and attracting sponsors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC