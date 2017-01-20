F1 star Lewis Hamilton parties with V...

F1 star Lewis Hamilton parties with Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton parties with Victoria Secret supermodel Adriana Lima and ex-rival Nico Rosberg at a Swiss watch launch Nico Rosberg attends a gala dinner organised by a Swiss watch manufacturer with wife Vivian Sibold at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton put his differences with ex-Formula One rival Nico Rosberg aside and was seen partying with the retired World Champion and supermodel Adriana Lima at a gala dinner in Switzerland where he proudly flaunted his 35,000 IWC Schaffhausen watch.

