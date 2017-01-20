F1 star Lewis Hamilton parties with Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton parties with Victoria Secret supermodel Adriana Lima and ex-rival Nico Rosberg at a Swiss watch launch Nico Rosberg attends a gala dinner organised by a Swiss watch manufacturer with wife Vivian Sibold at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton put his differences with ex-Formula One rival Nico Rosberg aside and was seen partying with the retired World Champion and supermodel Adriana Lima at a gala dinner in Switzerland where he proudly flaunted his 35,000 IWC Schaffhausen watch.
