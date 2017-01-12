F1 legend Stirling Moss recovering in hospital
Singapore - British Formula One great Stirling Moss is recovering in hospital in Singapore after the 87-year-old was admitted in December with a serious chest infection. "Because of the severity of the infection it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished," it said.
