F1 legend Stirling Moss recovering in hospital

12 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Singapore - British Formula One great Stirling Moss is recovering in hospital in Singapore after the 87-year-old was admitted in December with a serious chest infection. "Because of the severity of the infection it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished," it said.

