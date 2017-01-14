F1 circuits upgraded to cope with faster cars
Formula One's governing body is writing to every circuit on the calendar to advise them of specific measures that need to be carried out for safety's sake due to faster cars and higher cornering speeds. The 2017 specification cars are expected to be three to four seconds a lap quicker than last year's with more corners taken flat out following regulation changes that include much bigger tyres.
