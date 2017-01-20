F1: Carey will not renegotiate Silverstone deal

As John Grant advised members of the British Racing Drivers' Club before Christmas, the "potentially ruinous risk" of continuing to host Britain's round of the world championship meant that the club would need to seriously consider the option of triggering an opt-out clause in its contract, which would mean it would only need to host the race for three more years. Despite being allowed to pay its fee a year in arrears, getting a slice of the hospitality income from the GP weekend and only facing a 5% increase in its annual fee - compared to the 10% other circuits face - Silverstone finally came to realise that by 2027 it would be paying around 26m.

