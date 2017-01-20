F1: Carey will not renegotiate Silver...

F1: Carey will not renegotiate Silverstone deal

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: PitPass.com

As John Grant advised members of the British Racing Drivers' Club before Christmas, the "potentially ruinous risk" of continuing to host Britain's round of the world championship meant that the club would need to seriously consider the option of triggering an opt-out clause in its contract, which would mean it would only need to host the race for three more years. Despite being allowed to pay its fee a year in arrears, getting a slice of the hospitality income from the GP weekend and only facing a 5% increase in its annual fee - compared to the 10% other circuits face - Silverstone finally came to realise that by 2027 it would be paying around 26m.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PitPass.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... 17 hr FansPharts 2
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Sat DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC