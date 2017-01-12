F1: Bottas suple a Rosberg en Mercedes; Massa va a Williams
En imagen de archivo del jueves 21 de julio de 2016, el piloto finlandes Valtteri Bottas conversa con reporteros en el circuito Hungaroring en Budapest, Hungria. Bottas se incorporo a Mercedes, donde correra al lado del tricampeon Lewis Hamilton en la proxima temporada de la Formula Uno, anuncio la escuderia el lunes 16 de enero de 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|17 hr
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC