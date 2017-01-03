F1 boss Ecclestone: Silverstone offic...

F1 boss Ecclestone: Silverstone officials need to quit whining over finances

12 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has told British Grand Prix officials to stop complaining amid fears Silverstone will drop off the F1 schedule after 2019. Circuit owner the BRDC has warned it could shortly trigger an exit clause in its 2026 contract for financial reasons, casting into doubt the future of the historic British Grand Prix.

