F1 boss Ecclestone: Silverstone officials need to quit whining over finances
Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has told British Grand Prix officials to stop complaining amid fears Silverstone will drop off the F1 schedule after 2019. Circuit owner the BRDC has warned it could shortly trigger an exit clause in its 2026 contract for financial reasons, casting into doubt the future of the historic British Grand Prix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC