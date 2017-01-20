F1 ACCESS31 Jan 2017 Driving the F1 Medical Car - the world's fastest ambulance
When a driver hits the barriers at speed, the Formula One Medical Car is on the scene in seconds. But how does a nearly two-tonne car laden with doctors and medical equipment get there so quickly? We spoke to Medical Car driver Alan van der Merwe to find out The first track action of a Grand Prix weekend has a rather deeper note than those that follow.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Mon
|FansPharts
|2
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Sat
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
