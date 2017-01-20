F1 ACCESS31 Jan 2017 Driving the F1 M...

F1 ACCESS31 Jan 2017 Driving the F1 Medical Car - the world's fastest ambulance

When a driver hits the barriers at speed, the Formula One Medical Car is on the scene in seconds. But how does a nearly two-tonne car laden with doctors and medical equipment get there so quickly? We spoke to Medical Car driver Alan van der Merwe to find out The first track action of a Grand Prix weekend has a rather deeper note than those that follow.

Chicago, IL

