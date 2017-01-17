F1 ACCESS19 Jan 2017 Rising star Russell joins Mercedes' junior programme
Up-and-coming driver George Russell has become the third member of the Mercedes team's junior programme, joining incumbent F1 racers Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon. 2016 GP3 Series Test 5, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula1.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|5 hr
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC