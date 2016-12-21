F1 ACCESS01 Jan 2017 The other six champions who didn't defend their crowns

Nico Rosberg shocked F1 fans around the world - and his own team too - when he announced his retirement just days after clinching his first world championship crown. But 2017 won't be the first season where the defending champion hasn't returned to defend his title - in fact, it's happened six other times Although he missed the entirety of the 1952 season, Juan Manuel Fangio would return to F1 in 1953 and enjoy great success thereafter A© Daimler AG Having been narrowly beaten by Nino Farina in F1 racing's inaugural world championship in 1950, Fangio came good a year later as three wins and two other podiums proved enough to propel him to a first championship crown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula1.com.