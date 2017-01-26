Ecclestone ousted by US media juggernaut
Last Monday marked the removal of Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone as US giant Liberty Media completed an $8 billion takeover of the sport controlled by Ecclestone for 40 years. OUT IN THE COLD: F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has effectively been replaced by Chase Carey, former executive vice president of 21st Century Fox, who will take over as CEO and Chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC