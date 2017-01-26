Ecclestone ousted by US media juggernaut

Last Monday marked the removal of Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone as US giant Liberty Media completed an $8 billion takeover of the sport controlled by Ecclestone for 40 years. OUT IN THE COLD: F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has effectively been replaced by Chase Carey, former executive vice president of 21st Century Fox, who will take over as CEO and Chairman.

