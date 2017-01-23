Ecclestone confirms Chase Carey has replaced him as CEO of F1
Bernie Ecclestone has revealed that he has lost his position as the CEO of the Formula 1 Group, and has been replaced by Chase Carey. Ecclestone, 86, says he has been offered the title of 'Honorary President', but has acknowledged that he doesn't know exactly what his role will be.
