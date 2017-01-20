Donington Park taken over by former F...

Donington Park taken over by former Formula 1 driver

12 hrs ago Read more: Burton Mail

Motor racing circuit Donington Park is under new ownership after a deal was agreed for a company owned by a former Formula 1 driver to take over. MSV has reached an agreement with Kevin Wheatcroft, owner and operator of Donington Park, for the company to take over the Donington Park circuit business and to lease the Donington Park Estate for an initial 21 year term.

Chicago, IL

