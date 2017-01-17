Donington Park had most successful year ever in 2016 1
Donington Park had its most successful year in 2016 and will continue to grow under its new operator, according to its boss. Donington Park Racing managing director Christopher Tate said the Leicestershire circuit was looking ahead to another busy year and future investment under new circuit operator MotorSport Vision .
