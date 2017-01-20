Daytona 24 Hours: Hr7 - Cadillac battle tightens after caution period
A long caution period for a spun PC car not only bunched up the three dominant Cadillacs but also briefly allowed two opponents to get back on the same lap. Filipe Albuquerque currently leads the 55th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona by 3sec but has been separated from his Action Express Racing Cadillac teammate Mike Conway, by a charging Jordan Taylor.
