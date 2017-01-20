Da Costa hoping for IndyCar chance wi...

Da Costa hoping for IndyCar chance with Carlin

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Antonio Felix Da Costa is aiming for the Verizon IndyCar Series and hoping for a seat at Carlin, although his priority for the first half of this season would be his Formula E commitment to Andretti Autosport. Portugal's World Touring Car ace Tiago Monteiro, who finished third in last year's WTCC points race, serves as Da Costa's manager and the former CART Indy car and Formula 1 driver said his 24-year-old compatriot is currently looking for a part-time deal in IndyCar, as well as the World Endurance Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Jan 16 gofaster72 1
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC