Da Costa hoping for IndyCar chance with Carlin
Antonio Felix Da Costa is aiming for the Verizon IndyCar Series and hoping for a seat at Carlin, although his priority for the first half of this season would be his Formula E commitment to Andretti Autosport. Portugal's World Touring Car ace Tiago Monteiro, who finished third in last year's WTCC points race, serves as Da Costa's manager and the former CART Indy car and Formula 1 driver said his 24-year-old compatriot is currently looking for a part-time deal in IndyCar, as well as the World Endurance Championship.
