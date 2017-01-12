Could Ferrari follow Audi, VW out of racing over EPA fines?
VW ran afoul of the Environmental Protection Agency when they were fined billions for their software "defeat" system that altered the emissions on some of their cars. The lingering effect of this kind of impact to the balance sheet was the removal of Audi's racing programs in WEC and VW's WRC programs.
