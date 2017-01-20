British GP boosted by F1 takeover
The takeover of Formula 1 has "changed the face of 2017" for Silverstone and its prospects of retaining the British GP, according to BRDC president Derek Warwick. The future of the event has been at the centre of speculation since details emerged of a pre-Christmas letter sent to members of the British Racing Drivers' Club, Silverstone's owner, in which its chairman John Grant said the venue would have to consider activating a break clause in its F1 contract due to spiraling costs.However, a report that Silverstone had already decided to drop the race after 2019 was dismissed by the circuit last week and Warwick has told Sky Sports News HQ that he is "very positive now about the future" after Liberty Media completed its buyout of F1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 19
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC