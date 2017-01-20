British GP boosted by F1 takeover

The takeover of Formula 1 has "changed the face of 2017" for Silverstone and its prospects of retaining the British GP, according to BRDC president Derek Warwick. The future of the event has been at the centre of speculation since details emerged of a pre-Christmas letter sent to members of the British Racing Drivers' Club, Silverstone's owner, in which its chairman John Grant said the venue would have to consider activating a break clause in its F1 contract due to spiraling costs.However, a report that Silverstone had already decided to drop the race after 2019 was dismissed by the circuit last week and Warwick has told Sky Sports News HQ that he is "very positive now about the future" after Liberty Media completed its buyout of F1.

