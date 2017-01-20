Brawn holds up Leicester City success as F1 ideal
Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City. The former team principal, appointed the sport's new managing director for motorsport earlier in the week, told the BBC that the rules needed simplifying.
