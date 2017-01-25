Brands Hatch owner Jonathan Palmer not interested in buying Formula 1 circuit Silverstone 'any more'
The owner of Kent's most prominent race circuit is no longer interested in buying Silverstone, the home of Formula 1's British Grand Prix. Former F1 driver Jonathan Palmer, who owns Brands Hatch, said the circuit is not part of his plans any more.
