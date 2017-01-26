BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday. The two companies last worked together in 1997 when the then-world champions Williams had Renault engines and BP sponsorship.
