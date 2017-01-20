Bourdais not expecting help from rookie teammate Jones
Sebastien Bourdais says it's unrealistic to expect to gain knowledge from his Dale Coyne Racing teammate Ed Jones in 2017 because rookies have such a tough time getting up to speed in IndyCar. Bourdais drove without a teammate last season, as KV downsized after running a second car for paying drivers Sebastian Saavedra in 2014 and rookie Stefano Coletti in '15.
