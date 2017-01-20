Bourdais not expecting help from rook...

Bourdais not expecting help from rookie teammate Jones

Read more: Motorsport.com

Sebastien Bourdais says it's unrealistic to expect to gain knowledge from his Dale Coyne Racing teammate Ed Jones in 2017 because rookies have such a tough time getting up to speed in IndyCar. Bourdais drove without a teammate last season, as KV downsized after running a second car for paying drivers Sebastian Saavedra in 2014 and rookie Stefano Coletti in '15.

