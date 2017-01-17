Bernie Ecclestone Casts Doubt Over his Future Role in the Running of Formula One
Bernie Ecclestone has cast doubt over his long-standing Formula One reign after the sport's governing body approved the sale of its commercial rights to Liberty Media. But American company Liberty may now choose to put their own team in place after clearing the final hurdle of their purchase, valued at more than A 6billion, with a unanimous vote of approval from the FIA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|14 hr
|proflagger
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC