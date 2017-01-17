Barcelona F1 test to feature wet running
Formula 1's opening pre-season 2017 test will feature at least one day of wet running in a bid to give teams at least some experience of the new wider rain tyres. While F1 tyre supplier Pirelli has already been granted a single two-day bespoke wet tyre test with a mule car ahead of the start of the campaign, it also wants all the current teams to try out the new rain designs before the Australian Grand Prix.
