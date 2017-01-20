Bahrain GP: F1 2017 tickets on sale a...

Bahrain GP: F1 2017 tickets on sale at discounted prices

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Tickets for the first Formula 1 race in the Middle East run to the more aggressive, new-for-2017 rules are now on sale at reduced prices. The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix will be the third event of the 2017 season, and the first night race of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
News 2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16) Apr '16 ross 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC