Bahrain GP: F1 2017 tickets on sale at discounted prices
Tickets for the first Formula 1 race in the Middle East run to the more aggressive, new-for-2017 rules are now on sale at reduced prices. The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix will be the third event of the 2017 season, and the first night race of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC