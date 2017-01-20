As Formula One grows with new American owners, so may Haas F1 team
The only United States based Formula One race team in the last thirty years may be getting more attention with this week's ownership change at the top of F1. International sports and entertainment firm Liberty Media completed its takeover of F1 on Monday from investment fund CVC Capital Partners.
