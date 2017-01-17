Analysis: The financial implications ...

Analysis: The financial implications of Bottas's move to Mercedes

Now that the dominoes have fallen into place at Mercedes, how will Valtteri Bottas' move improve his own fortune and affect those of Felipe Massa and Pascal Wehrlein? It should go without saying that for a competitive athlete, the chance of a promotion to what is expected to be the top tier of the top level of their particular sport contains a value far greater than any material wealth.

