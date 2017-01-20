Analysis: Barcelona simulation data points to impact of F1 car changes

While Formula 1 gears up for faster cars aimed at making the sport more spectacular, one of the big concerns that has been voiced is that the end result could deliver even less overtaking than fans have seen in recent years. For although the cars should be harder to drive and that could lead to more mistakes - and increased opportunity for shock results - there are indications that performance improvements will rob drivers of many opportunities to get past rivals.

