Alonso: Aero, not engine, the "big question mark" for McLaren

Fernando Alonso is convinced Honda will get its Formula 1 engine right this year, but admits McLaren's aerodynamics remain a "question mark". performance has been largely determined in recent years by Honda's struggle to get on terms with rival engine manufacturers, Alonso believes it will be how well his team masters the new aerodynamics that decides 2017 form rather than power output.

