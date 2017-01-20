Abu Dhabi and Hungary added to F1 2017 test roster
Formula 1's 2017 test plans have been finalised, with Abu Dhabi and Hungary both added to the roster for all teams. Following discussions among team chiefs about their plans for the season ahead, it has now been confirmed by the FIA that there will be three group tests this year beyond the pre-season running.
