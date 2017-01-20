2017 F1: Todt wants less pressure on ...

2017 F1: Todt wants less pressure on Schumacher son Mick

FIA president Jean Todt has urged the collective motor racing world to ease the pressure on the shoulders of Mick Schumacher. Todt, the former Ferrari boss, is arguably the closest friend of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, whose 17-year-old son Mick is set to charge into European F3 this year.

