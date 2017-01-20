2017 F1: 'Mentor' Alonso helped me thrive in F1
Carlos Sainz has singled out fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso as one of the most influential figures in his rise to formula one. Although former Toro Rosso teammate Max Verstappen was promoted ahead of him in 2017, Sainz is also highly rated and was earlier linked with Nico Rosberg's Mercedes seat for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC