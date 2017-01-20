2017 F1: Honda aims for top engine makers in 2017

Almost certainly the least impressive performer among its engine manufacturer peers for the past two years, it is reported McLaren's works partner has completely redesigned its turbo V6 package for the new season. "From the point of view of the power unit, our goal is to reach the numbers of Mercedes and Ferrari," Honda's F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa is quoted by the Spanish sports daily AS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.