2017 F1: Hakkinen hopes to see Schumacher again
The anniversaries have not escaped the attention of the F1 legend's old title nemesis, Mika Hakkinen, who called the German "a great man". "He is an incredible personality and a great person," the Finn told Germany's Bild newspaper.
