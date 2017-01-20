2017 F1: Hakkinen confirms Bottas neg...

2017 F1: Hakkinen confirms Bottas negotiations

Valtteri Bottas' next step in formula one will be known "in good time" before pre-season testing begins late next month. That is the news from Mika Hakkinen, the former two-time world champion who is now part of his fellow Finn's management team.

