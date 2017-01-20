2017 F1: F1 rumour surrounds Lowe 'gardening leave' ?
That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, amid widespread claims that Lowe - the recently departed Mercedes technical boss - is poised to switch to Williams. But it is now three weeks since Lowe left the reigning world champions, and it is an "open secret" that he is going to Williams, Schmidt added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|21 hr
|FansPharts
|2
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Sat
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC