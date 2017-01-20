2017 F1: Ecclestone wants Schumacher name back in F1
Bernie Ecclestone says he hopes F1 legend Michael Schumacher's teenage son makes it all the way to formula one. Mick Schumacher, 17, is stepping up from Formula 4 to the ultra-competitive European F3 series this year, which was the category that launched Max Verstappen and so many other top drivers' careers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC