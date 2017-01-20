2017 F1: Ecclestone wants Schumacher ...

2017 F1: Ecclestone wants Schumacher name back in F1

Bernie Ecclestone says he hopes F1 legend Michael Schumacher's teenage son makes it all the way to formula one. Mick Schumacher, 17, is stepping up from Formula 4 to the ultra-competitive European F3 series this year, which was the category that launched Max Verstappen and so many other top drivers' careers.

