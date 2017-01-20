2017 F1: 2017 cars 'brutally fast'
Nico Hulkenberg has tried the 2017-spec regulations in the Renault simulator -- and he says the new cars will be "brutally fast". To address criticism the cars had become too slow, F1 has dramatically changed the aerodynamic and tyre rules for the new season.
