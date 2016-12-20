Wurz: "F1 should make the cars safer and race at 450 km/h"
Grand Prix Drivers' Association chairman Alexander Wurz says increasing driver safety in Formula 1 would allow the sport to make the cars "way faster" and turn up the excitement factor. The Austrian says that he would want to see a massive increase in downforce and speed down the line, but stresses that can only be made possible if the risk of injury is reduced.
