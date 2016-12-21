Wolff brushes off Bottas conflict of interest claims
Toto Wolff says his role in Valtteri Bottas' management team does not create a conflict of interest amid Mercedes targeting the Finn for F1 2017. Williams driver Bottas is regarded as the odds-on favourite to replace retiring champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes - and the Finn's chances of joining the German marque were boosted by the news that Felipe Massa has agreed terms to stay at Williams for 2017.
