Vandoorne "very lucky" with timing of McLaren F1 move - Magnussen

Former McLaren driver Kevin Magnussen reckons Stoffel Vandoorne's promotion to the Woking-based team F1 line-up is well-timed for the Belgian's career. Vandoorne, 2015 GP2 champion, is to contest his first full season in Formula 1 in 2017, partnered with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

