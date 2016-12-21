Top Stories of 2016, #7: Toyota's last-lap Le Mans heartbreak
In at number seven in our Top 20 stories of 2016 countdown, we look back on a remarkable Le Mans 24 Hours that delivered the cruellest imaginable sting in the tail for the luckless Toyota squad. Within touching distance of the Japanese manufacturer's first ever Le Mans victory last June, the #5 TS050 Hybrid stopped, its misfortune rapidly hitting headlines the world over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC