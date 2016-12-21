Top Stories of 2016, #7: Toyota's las...

Top Stories of 2016, #7: Toyota's last-lap Le Mans heartbreak

In at number seven in our Top 20 stories of 2016 countdown, we look back on a remarkable Le Mans 24 Hours that delivered the cruellest imaginable sting in the tail for the luckless Toyota squad. Within touching distance of the Japanese manufacturer's first ever Le Mans victory last June, the #5 TS050 Hybrid stopped, its misfortune rapidly hitting headlines the world over.

