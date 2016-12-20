Top Stories of 2016, #4: Ron Dennis ousted at McLaren

At number four in our countdown of the biggest motorsport stories of the year comes the bombshell that McLaren team chief Ron Dennis had been removed from power at the Woking-based squad in a boardroom coup. While it was not quite as big a shock departure as Nico Rosberg quitting after winning the Formula 1 title, the speed and nature of Ron Dennis' exit from in January 2014, his long-term future at the team that he has been central to for decades had been the subject of intense speculation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.