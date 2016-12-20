Top Stories of 2016, #2: Liberty Media takes command of F1

Our second biggest story of the 2016 motorsport season is that of US company Liberty Media purchasing a controlling interest in Formula 1, ending years of speculation about the sport's future ownership. At the start of September it was announced that cable king John Malone - through his Liberty Media group - had made a successful bid for the ownership of F1 parent company Delta Topco, and that the multi-phase takeover process was underway.

