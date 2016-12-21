Top Stories of 2016, #11: Hamilton blow-up prompts sabotage talk
We're nearly halfway through our countdown of the biggest motorsport stories of 2016, and in at number 11 is Lewis Hamilton's infamous Malaysia blow-up - and the resulting conspiracy theories. There have been several moments over the course of the 2016 Formula 1 campaign that tipped the title battle in the direction of either Nico Rosberg and Lewis But it is the Malaysian Grand Prix that will stand out for many as the decisive moment of this championship contest in the history books.
