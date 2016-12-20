Top Stories of 2016, #1: Rosberg quits while he's ahead
For anyone who's followed Formula 1 this year, it will come as no shock to see that we've selected the story of Nico Rosberg retiring immediately after securing the title as our biggest in motor racing of the year. When Rosberg stood up at a press conference a few hours before collecting his world championship trophy at the FIA Gala Awards in Vienna to say he was calling time on his F1 career, many in the room thought he was joking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC