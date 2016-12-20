Top Stories of 2016, #1: Rosberg quits while he's ahead

For anyone who's followed Formula 1 this year, it will come as no shock to see that we've selected the story of Nico Rosberg retiring immediately after securing the title as our biggest in motor racing of the year. When Rosberg stood up at a press conference a few hours before collecting his world championship trophy at the FIA Gala Awards in Vienna to say he was calling time on his F1 career, many in the room thought he was joking.

