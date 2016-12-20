Top Stories of 2016, #1: Rosberg quit...

Top Stories of 2016, #1: Rosberg quits while he's ahead

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

For anyone who's followed Formula 1 this year, it will come as no shock to see that we've selected the story of Nico Rosberg retiring immediately after securing the title as our biggest in motor racing of the year. When Rosberg stood up at a press conference a few hours before collecting his world championship trophy at the FIA Gala Awards in Vienna to say he was calling time on his F1 career, many in the room thought he was joking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
News Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16) May '16 Go HAAS F1 1
News 2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16) Apr '16 ross 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,026

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC