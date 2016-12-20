The new owner of Formula 1 wants to make it more like the Super Bowl
Liberty Media, the US media company controlled by John Malone that acquired Formula One for $8 billion earlier this year , is planning a huge overhaul of the motoring competition that it hopes will boost sponsorship revenues and its fanbase in the US. Rather than simply being weekend competitions, Liberty wants to transform each Grand Prix into a week-long event, according to the unnamed executive.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
|Nico Rosberg makes it seven in a row with victo... (May '16)
|May '16
|Go HAAS F1
|1
|2016 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ross
|1
