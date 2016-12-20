Tech analysis: How Force India became...

Tech analysis: How Force India became a giant killer

Force India's VJM09 was one of the standout success stories of the 2016 Formula 1 season, with the team's performance going from strength to strength after an update package was introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix. Its ascendancy through the ranks cannot merely be apportioned to decisions made this year though, as the team made the commitment to abandon its own wind tunnel facilities in 2015, making the switch to the Toyota facility in Cologne.

