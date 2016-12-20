Susie Wolff receives MBE in UK New Year Honours list
Former DTM racer and Williams F1 test driver Susie Wolff has been awarded with the MBE for services to women in sport in the British New Year Honours list. Wolff - whose maiden name is Stoddart - was among 1,197 people honoured in the list, which is put together by nine independent committees set up by the British Cabinet Office.
