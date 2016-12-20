Sport24.co.za | Stewart: Apart from Verstappen, F1 is boring

Sport24.co.za | Stewart: Apart from V...

Formula 1 legend Jackie Stewart reckons that F1 is missing excitement but thinks racing prodigy Max Verstappen could reignite the sport. Stewart, who is a triple World Champion, said 2016 was a boring a year for Formula 1 fans and the sport lacks the necessary characters to make it enjoyable again.

